Illuvium (ILV) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $376.60 million and approximately $22.10 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $585.79 or 0.01545172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.13 or 0.06842676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,920.19 or 1.00024126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.