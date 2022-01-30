ImageCash (IMGC) Price Hits $0.0019

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $10,036.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.65 or 0.06781111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.17 or 1.00066735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052109 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.