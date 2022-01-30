IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.27% of IMAX worth $25,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 152,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 280,704 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

