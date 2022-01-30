Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to announce sales of $590,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the lowest is $480,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year sales of $2.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 million to $2.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

