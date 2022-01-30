Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 69,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Impac Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

