Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IMPHF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. Imperial Helium has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

