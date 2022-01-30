Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.77.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

IMO stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

