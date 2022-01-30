Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 68.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 344,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 600,848 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

