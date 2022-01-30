Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $28.84 million and $338,790.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.13 or 0.06842676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,920.19 or 1.00024126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

