Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

