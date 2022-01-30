Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,572 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 3.18% of Independence worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACQR. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth $19,147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the second quarter worth $15,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the second quarter worth $14,000,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,295,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,425,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence alerts:

ACQR stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.