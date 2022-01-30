Indexed Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $16,021.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $16,021.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 168.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.45 or 0.06784255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.38 or 0.99575159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

