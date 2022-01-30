Infinitecoin (IFC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.57 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $1,099.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

