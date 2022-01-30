Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $1,099.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

