Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 104.0% in January

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the December 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infobird during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infobird in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Infobird during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Infobird during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infobird during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IFBD opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Infobird has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $11.25.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

