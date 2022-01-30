ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.25 ($16.19).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGA. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.50) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.52) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

