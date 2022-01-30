Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0007

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $294,257.10 and $157.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

