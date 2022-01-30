Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.16. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 21.98%.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

