Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,094,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

INVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 17.15. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

