InsaneCoin Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 39% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $166,810.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00246540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006870 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

