Insider Selling: Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$61,800.

Shares of CVE OPS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39. Opsens Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83.

Get Opsens alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Opsens and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.