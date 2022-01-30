Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,244,971 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Insmed worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Insmed by 10.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth $9,464,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 41.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 130.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

