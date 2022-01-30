Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

