Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 577,500 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $188,683,000 after purchasing an additional 467,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Intel by 23.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

