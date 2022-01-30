Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCIF remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.