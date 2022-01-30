Internet Computer Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and $254.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $18.78 or 0.00050725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.29 or 0.06825069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,077.97 or 1.00170357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,621,249 coins and its circulating supply is 199,026,765 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

