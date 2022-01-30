Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Lifted to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6,400.00 price objective on the stock.

IKTSF remained flat at $$69.00 during midday trading on Friday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $85.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

