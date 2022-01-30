Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in January

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill purchased 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 111,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

VBF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

