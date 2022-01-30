Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $351.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

