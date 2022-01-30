Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.