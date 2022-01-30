Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCF. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $385,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $64.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.