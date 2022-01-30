ION Market Cap Reaches $243,826.31 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $243,826.31 and $22.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00179090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00075208 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00373579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,692,163 coins and its circulating supply is 13,792,163 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

