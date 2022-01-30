IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0751 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $716.57 million and $23.23 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00245681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.