IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Hits $16.27 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. IQeon has a market cap of $16.27 million and $1.60 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00007797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00108756 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

