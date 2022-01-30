Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 512,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IREN traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 223,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

