iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 742,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $112.57 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.