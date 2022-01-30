iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,060 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,650,000 after acquiring an additional 95,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

