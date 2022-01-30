iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 159.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,630,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 33,003.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth about $395,000.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.