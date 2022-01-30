iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40.

