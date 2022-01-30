iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

