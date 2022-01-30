iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 78.3% in January

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 87,529 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

FALN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.75. 8,220,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,327. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

