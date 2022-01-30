iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in January

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 521,510 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,751,000 after purchasing an additional 373,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 256.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 369,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 226,755 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 296,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,802. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $48.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

