iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

