iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,489,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

