iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $365,022,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

