iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,288.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,256 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.09. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

