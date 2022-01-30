iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.08 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

