iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,538.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,420.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,103,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $255.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.52 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

