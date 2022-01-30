iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.