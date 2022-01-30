iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 332.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $443.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.